A three-decade wait finally ends for Pakistan on Wednesday when it stages its first major International Cricket Council tournament since co-hosting the 1996 World Cup with Sri Lanka and India.

A 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lanka playing squad at Lahore resulted in international teams avoiding tours to Pakistan for almost a decade because of security concerns. The Sri Lankan test team returned in 2019 as international cricket made slow inroads back.

Since then, there has been progress on bringing bigger, multinational events to Pakistan, where cricket — by a long margin — is the most popular sport.

But it doesn't come without complications.

Long-standing tensions over disputed Kashmir mean India won't send a team to Pakistan. So instead, India, which just about bankrolls the sport globally, will play its matches in the United Arab Emirates.

Why the hybrid hosting model?

India's top team hasn't played in Pakistan since 2008, and the two countries have tended to only compete against each other in major tournaments, including World Cups.

Pakistan travelled to India for the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

But India's reluctance to return the favour put this Champions Trophy tournament in doubt before the sport's international governing body and both countries agreed on a solution. It's similar to when Pakistan hosted the 2023 Asian Cup but India played its tournament games in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan was subsequently awarded the 2028 Women's T20 World Cup and the International Cricket Council agreed in principle that Pakistan will also play its games at a neutral venue when India hosts ICC tournaments until 2027.

When the arch-rivals do meet each other in ICC tournaments, it tends to catch the attention of more than a billion cricket-mad fans.

The group game on February 23 in Dubai will certainly fit into that category.

Pakistan will host 10 games, including one semi-final. The final will be played at Lahore on March 9 if India doesn't qualify. Dubai is scheduled to host all three of India's group matches and a semi-final.

What is the Champions Trophy?

The Champions Trophy was discontinued by the International Cricket Council after the eighth edition in 2017, when Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan beat India in the final.

Should both teams reach the title decider when it returns to the calendar, Pakistan will not have the advantage of playing at home as India are playing all their matches in Dubai.