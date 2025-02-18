Attacks by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have killed hundreds of civilians, including infants, in White Nile state, Sudanese officials and rights groups said.

Sudan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the paramilitary group targeted civilians in the past few days in villages in the al Gitaina area after they were "overwhelmed by its devastating defeat" by the Sudanese army.

The statement put the death toll at 433, while the Preliminary Committee of Sudan Doctors' Trade Union put that figure at 300.

Emergency Lawyers, a rights group tracking violence against civilians, said in a statement on Tuesday morning that more than 200 people, including women and children, were killed in RSF attacks, and hundreds of others were injured over the past three days.

"The attacks included executions, kidnapping, forced disappearance, looting, and shooting those trying to escape," the group said.

Minister of Culture and Information Khalid Ali Aleisir said on Facebook that recent attacks by the RSF in Al Kadaris and Al Khalwat villages in White Nile state are the latest "systematic violence against defenseless civilians."

The Sudanese military said on Saturday it had advanced in White Nile and "liberated more cities and villages," cutting crucial supply routes to the RSF, a rival group it has battled for control of the country since April 2023.