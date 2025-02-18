US President Donald Trump has claimed that Ukraine started the war against Russia in February 2022.

"Today I heard, 'Oh, we weren't invited.' Well, you've been there for three years, you should have ended it... You should have never started it. You could have made a deal," said Trump on Tuesday.

"It's a senseless war. It should have never happened. It would have never happened if I was president. And it's a shame to see," he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

"I think people are going to be surprised at how many people, not only soldiers, have been killed in Ukraine. A lot more people than you think."

Trump's remarks came after a US delegation established a working dialogue with Russia about Ukraine during talks in Riyadh earlier in the day.

He said he is "much more confident" in a peace deal after the talks and said he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month.

'A reminder no one needs'