Wednesday, February 19, 2025

1850 GMT — Lebanese Civil Defense said it recovered 11 more bodies and remains from towns in southern Lebanon following the Israeli army's withdrawal under the November ceasefire agreement.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces pulled out from villages and towns they had occupied during the recent offensive but remain stationed at five key posts along the border inside Lebanese territory.

In a statement, the Civil Defense said its rescue teams retrieved "the bodies of seven victims in the town of Meiss El Jabal, one in Khiam, one in Markaba, and the remains of two others in Deir Seryan" in southern Lebanon.

The bodies will undergo necessary medical and legal examinations, including DNA testing, under the supervision of relevant authorities to confirm their identities, it added.

1906 GMT — Doctors Against Genocide urges US Senate to take action on ending Gaza genocide

Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) gathered in Washington, DC to urge the Senate to take action to end the genocide in Gaza.

The global coalition of healthcare workers mobilised more than 100 doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals on Capitol Hill.

"We are here because our duty as medical professionals does not stop at the hospital doors. It is our responsibility to protect life and to sound the alarm when we witness crimes against humanity.

1803 GMT — Any degrading treatment during prisoner release 'unacceptable': ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that any degrading treatment during hostage release operations between Israel and Hamas is "unacceptable."

"As we prepare for the next release operation, we once again call for all releases to be conducted in a private and dignified manner, including when they tragically involve the deceased," the ICRC said in a statement.

ICRC stressed it would continue to fulfil the role assigned to the committee by the parties. "This work is a fundamental humanitarian duty. We must be clear: any degrading treatment during release operations is unacceptable," it said.

1732 GMT — Hamas names fourth captive whose body it is to hand over on Thursday

Hamas has released the name of the fourth captive whose body it is set to hand over on Thursday as part of the ongoing Gaza truce.

Israeli authorities have not confirmed the name, nor have they verified the names of the three other hostages whose remains are to be handed over on Thursday.

1720 GMT — Israel PM says Thursday to be 'heartbreaking day'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Thursday would be a "heartbreaking day" for Israel as it receives the bodies of four hostages set to be handed over by Hamas as part of the ongoing Gaza truce deal.

"Tomorrow will be a very difficult day for the State of Israel - a heartbreaking day, a day of grief. We are bringing home four of our beloved hostages - fallen heroes," Netanyahu said in a statement.

1450 GMT — Israel blocks thousands from returning to their homes in Jenin

The Israeli army has prevented thousands of displaced Palestinians from returning to their homes in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, residents said.

Thousands of Palestinians gathered at the main entrance of the camp after reported calls by the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority for residents to return to the camp, according to an Anadolu reporter.

"We gathered here at the entrance of the camp to return and see what has happened to our camp, but the Israeli army prevented us and chased us away,” Basma Masharqa, a Palestinian resident, told Anadolu Agency.

"We know that our house had been demolished. I want to return, despite my heartbreak, just to see even the ruins,” she said. "We say to the occupation: Enough! Get out of our camp. There is nothing left that you haven’t done.”

1450 GMT — US halts funding for Palestinian security forces

The US halted funding to Palestinian Authority security forces as part of a broader freeze on foreign aid, officials said.

According to a report by The Washington Post, the funding cut by US President Donald Trump’s administration comes as the Palestinian Authority struggles to maintain security in the occupied West Bank and prepare for a potential role in governing Gaza.

Brig. Gen. Anwar Rajab, spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority security forces, told the Washington Post that the US was a key donor supporting security training programmes. Despite the freeze, a former Israeli official said the US Security Coordinator's office in Jerusalem remains operational and "other donors have committed to make up the shortfall."

1310 GMT — Spanish premier calls Trump's Gaza relocation plan 'immoral, contrary to international law'

Spain's prime minister reiterated Madrid's rejection of US President Donald Trump's controversial plan of forcibly resettling Palestinians living in Gaza to other countries, calling it "immoral" and "contrary to international law."

At a joint press briefing in Madrid with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, Pedro Sanchez said: "I would like to reiterate, as I have said to you (el Sisi) privately, and also to the delegation of Egyptian ministers, the absolute rejection of Spain and of your government to the proposal to move the Palestinian population out of Gaza."

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinians and is part of the future Palestinian state. Its expulsion would not only be immoral and contrary to international law and the resolutions of the United Nations but would also have a destabilising effect at a regional and global level," Sanchez said.

1300 GMT — Hamas ready to release all captives in one swap under Gaza truce

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the Palestinian resistance group is prepared to release all remaining captives in a single swap during the second phase of the Gaza truce.

"We have informed the mediators that Hamas is ready to release all hostages in one batch during the second phase of the agreement, rather than in stages, as in the current first phase," said Taher al-Nunu.

1238 GMT — More bodies found in Gaza rubble as death toll close to 48,300

Palestinian medics and rescue teams retrieved two more bodies from the rubble in Gaza, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 48,297, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that the toll also included three Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire and another who succumbed to his wounds in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, 11 injured people were also admitted to hospitals, taking the number of the injured to 111,733 in the Israeli onslaught.

1235 GMT — One killed, two injured in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon

One person was killed and two others were injured in fresh Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

An Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the town of Aita al-Shaab, leaving one person dead, the ministry added in a statement.

Two more people were injured when Israeli forces opened fire in the town of Wazzani in Hasbaiyya district, the ministry said. The state news agency NNA also said that Israeli forces conducted a sweep in the town of Shebaa and Israeli drones flew at low altitudes over several areas in southern Lebanon.

1215 GMT — Gaza should be rebuilt without displacing Palestinians: Egypt

Egypt's president called on the international community to adopt a plan to rebuild war-torn Gaza without displacing Palestinians, after a proposal by US President Donald Trump angered Arabs with his own vision for the enclave.

"We stressed the importance of the international community adopting a plan to reconstruct Gaza without displacing Palestinians -- I repeat, without displacing Palestinians from their lands," President Abdel Fattah el Sisi told a press conference with Spain's prime minister in Madrid.

Sisi added that the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA), which provides aid, health and education services to millions in the Palestinian territories and neighbouring Arab countries of Syria, Lebanon and Jordan, was indispensable for Palestinians.

1207 GMT — Israeli army arrests 30 Palestinians in West Bank raids

At least 30 more Palestinians were detained in Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

Children were among the detainees in the raids that targeted several areas across the West Bank, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The arrests came amid military escalation in the northern West Bank, where at least 56 people have been killed and thousands displaced since last month.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 175 Palestinians were arrested by the Israeli forces in Jenin and 150 others in Tulkarem in the northern West Bank since January 21.

1204 GMT — WHO to launch mass polio vaccination campaign in Gaza on Saturday