The number of anti-Muslim incidents in Britain has risen to a new high in 2024, according to data compiled by monitoring organisation Tell MAMA, which said the war in Gaza had "super-fuelled" online hate.

Tell MAMA said on Tuesday it verified 5,837 anti-Muslim hate cases — a mix of both online and in-person incidents — last year, compared with 3,767 cases the year before and 2,201 in 2022.

The organisation's data goes back to 2012 and is compiled using data-sharing agreements with police forces in England and Wales.

"The Middle East conflict super-fuelled online anti-Muslim hate," the group said in a statement, adding that "the Israel and Gaza War, the Southport murders and riots... created a surge in anti-Muslim hate cases reported to Tell MAMA from 2023-2024".

Its Director, Iman Atta, described the surge as unacceptable and deeply concerning for the future.

Tell MAMA (Measuring Anti-Muslim Attacks) describes itself as an independent, non-governmental organisation which works on tackling anti-Muslim hatred.