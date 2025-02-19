An Aboriginal group is seeking A$1.8 billion ($1.1 billion) from Western Australia in compensation after the state government allowed Fortescue to mine for iron ore without a land use deal, court filings showed.

The Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation (YNAC) says activity at the Solomon mining hub has damaged its land and people. Its claim includes A$1 billion for cultural damage and A$678 million for economic loss, filings to the Federal Court of Australia showed on Wednesday.

The case is set to be a landmark not only for the amount of compensation claimed but also because any precedent could open the door to other claims for past damage.

The YNAC is suing the state because it authorised the mining. The state is then expected to try and recoup losses by suing Fortescue, the world's fourth biggest miner of iron ore.

"Fortescue accepts that the Yindjibarndi People are entitled to compensation, however, the parties disagree on the amount of that compensation," Fortescue said in a statement to Reuters.

The Western Australian premier and justice department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. YNAC declined to make additional comment.

The court is hearing arguments this week with a decision not expected until late this year.

Heritage at risk