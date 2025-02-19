WORLD
3 MIN READ
Terrorists ambush bus, killing seven in Pakistan's Balochistan
The attack took place in Barkhan, a district of southwestern Balochistan, a key battleground in Pakistan's decades-long fight against terrorist groups.
Terrorists ambush bus, killing seven in Pakistan's Balochistan
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the motive behind the killings was unclear. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Esra YAGMUR
February 19, 2025

Unknown armed men killed seven passengers on a Lahore-bound bus in southwest Pakistan's Balochistan province late on Tuesday, officials said.

The attack took place in Barkhan, a district of southwestern Balochistan. The province bordering Afghanistan and Iran is a key battleground in Pakistan's decades-long fight against separatist insurgents, who want greater autonomy and a share of the region's natural resources.

The group of around 40 armed men stopped multiple buses and vehicles, checking national identity cards before forcing the seven passengers off the bus and shooting them, deputy commissioner Waqar Khurshid Alam, a senior administrative official, told Reuters.

All seven victims were from central Punjab province, Alam said.

Khadim Hussain, assistant commissioner for the area, said the killings took place on a highway connecting Barkhan to the southern city of Dera Ghaza Khan in Punjab.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the motive behind the killings was unclear.

Officials told Reuters that the area had been cordoned off but the attackers had escaped.

Growing insurgency

RECOMMENDED

On Friday, a bomb targeting a vehicle carrying coal miners killed at least 11 people and wounded six others.

Last August, separatist militants unleashed a wave of attacks in Pakistan, killing dozens of people. The assaults targeted police stations, infrastructure, and civilians, including a roadside attack that left 23 dead after militants checked IDs and opened fire.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist group, took responsibility for that assault, which it called "Haruf" or "dark windy storm".

The BLA is the largest of several ethnic armed terror groups battling the central government.

Terrorist groups have also targeted Chinese nationals and interests in Balochistan.

China is developing the deep-water Gwadar sea port, which is also in the province.

Beijing has invested heavily in regional development projects as part of a $65 billion commitment under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

RelatedExplained: Pakistan's Taliban insurgency and the deadly cycle of violence
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election