A woman was arrested in connection with a hate-based attack on two Muslim women in Melbourne’s north, Australian police have said.

Law enforcement authorities in Victoria State confirmed on Wednesday that the 31-year-old attacker was taken into custody over the assault in the Melbourne suburb of Pacific Epping last Thursday.

Two victims, a 30-year-old pregnant woman from Lalor and a 26-year-old from Wollert, were targeted while wearing hijabs.

The woman faces charges of intentionally and recklessly causing injury, unlawful assault, and aggravated assault.

Authorities say the assaults, which left the victims with sustained injuries, appear to have been motivated by Islamophobia.

“There is absolutely no place in our society for discriminatory, racist, or hate-based behaviour, and such activity will not be tolerated,” a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

She also added that they are investigating a report of online threats being made against one of the victims.