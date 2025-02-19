European countries are confronting a disorienting new reality as longstanding assumptions about their relationship with their primary military guarantor fade into the dark.

In a tumultuous week for Europe, the Trump administration announced plans to pursue direct peace talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia—without a seat for Ukraine or the presence of European Union officials—sending shockwaves through European capitals.

On February 17, a day before US President Donald Trump announced the meeting, European leaders convened an emergency summit in Paris, calling for increased defence spending to ramp up the continent’s military capabilities.

It was a necessary acknowledgement that Europe had been left to fend for itself. Trump made it crystal clear that his priorities do not lie in defending Europe or maintaining global security but in securing financial leverage.

During a Fox News interview on February 10, he openly demanded a $500 billion “payback” from Ukraine in the form of “rare earth” minerals as compensation for US financial support in Kiev’s defence against Russia.

“They [Ukraine] may make a deal. They may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday, or they may not be Russian someday. But we’re going to have all this money in [Ukraine], and I say, I want it back,” Trump said.

Trump claimed the US had already invested $300 billion in the war, adding that Ukraine had agreed to the payback “so at least we don’t feel stupid.”

Europe’s historic reliance on US

Since the end of World War II, Europe has depended on the United States for security and defence.

The creation of NATO in 1949 cemented US' role as Europe’s primary military protector, particularly against the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

US military bases across the continent, along with its nuclear umbrella, ensured European security, allowing European nations to focus on economic growth and integration without the burden of spending significantly on defence.

The relationship endured despite occasional tensions, such as disagreements over the Vietnam War, the 2003 Iraq invasion, and trade policies.

However, US leadership in NATO remained largely unquestioned, with successive American administrations, both Republican and Democrat, reaffirming their commitment to European security.

Even after the Soviet collapse, NATO expanded, reinforcing the belief that America’s security guarantee was permanent.

Trump’s abrupt shift has upended this assumption.

Even before his first term, then-candidate Trump questioned NATO allies’ financial commitments, suggesting a re-evaluation of US involvement if member nations did not meet their defence spending obligations.

This rhetoric translated into policy actions.

In 2020, Secretary of Defence Mark Esper announced the withdrawal of approximately 12,000 American military personnel from Germany, with Trump declaring that Germany was “delinquent” in its defence spending.

“NATO is very important. But NATO is helping Europe more than it’s helping us. At the same time, it’s very good for us,” Trumpsaid during a press conference following the NATO summit in Brussels in 2018, during his first term.

Despite rhetorical affirmations of support, the Biden administration also took a cautious approach to Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials were often frustrated by the slow pace and limited scope of US military aid. Nevertheless, the US remained a key defence provider.

Trump’s approach, however, marks an unprecedented departure from past transatlantic relations.