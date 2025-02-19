EU countries agreed on a new round of sanctions on Russia, diplomats have said, as the bloc looks to keep up pressure in the face of US talks with Russia.

The wide-ranging package — which includes a ban on imports of Russian aluminium — will be formally adopted by EU foreign ministers on Monday, the third anniversary of Kremlin's military campaign in Ukraine.

The EU's 16th round of sanctions on Russia comes as US President Donald Trump has undercut Kiev and its European backers by launching efforts with Moscow to end the conflict.

Beyond targeting Russia's lucrative aluminium sector, the new measures also look to clamp down on the so-called "shadow fleet" used to circumvent restrictions on Russian oil exports by blacklisting 73 more ageing vessels.

The EU will also disconnect a further 13 Russian banks from the global SWIFT payment system and ban a further eight Russian media outlets from broadcasting in Europe.