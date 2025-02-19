The World Health Organization has said that mass polio vaccination would resume in Gaza on Saturday, targeting nearly 600,000 children, after the virus was again detected in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

The United Nations health agency said on Wednesday that no more polio cases had been reported since a 10-month-old child was paralysed in Gaza last August.

But it said that poliovirus had been found again in wastewater samples taken in Gaza in December and January, "signalling ongoing circulation in the environment, putting children at risk".

"The presence of the virus still poses a risk to children with low or no immunity, in Gaza and throughout the region."

A new campaign would therefore take place from February 22 to 26, with the aim of reaching more than 591,000 children with oral polio vaccines, it said.

The aim was to reach all children under 10, including those previously missed, "to close immunity gaps and end the outbreak", it said, adding that another vaccination round was planned for April.

Poliovirus, most often spread through sewage and contaminated water, is highly infectious and potentially fatal.

It can cause deformities and paralysis and mainly affects children under the age of five.

After the August case was reported, brief localised pauses in Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza were agreed to allow for two vaccination rounds in the territory in September and October.

Those rounds reached more than 95 percent of the children targeted, WHO said.