Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow was ready to return to the negotiating table on Ukraine, but emphasised that building trust with the US is essential for any progress, state news agency TASS reported.

Speaking to reporters in St Petersburg on Wednesday, Putin highlighted the importance of Tuesday's talks between the Russian and US delegations in Riyadh, thanking Saudi Arabia for hosting the discussions.

He said he plans to call Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the coming days to personally express his gratitude.

"The goal of the US-Russia meeting in Riyadh was to enhance mutual trust," Putin said, adding that without increasing trust, it would be impossible to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

Commenting on a potential forthcoming meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump, Putin said he is open to a meeting but stressed it requires preparations.

"It is not enough to simply meet; the key issues, including Ukraine, must be addressed," he said, adding that he could not specify when such a meeting might take place.