Thousands of federal government employees have been shown the door in the first month of President Donald Trump's administration as the White House and its Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) sack both new and career workers, tell agency leaders to plan for "large-scale reductions in force" and freeze trillions of dollars in federal grant funds.

It is affecting more than just the national capital region, home to about 20 percent of the 2.4 million members of the civilian federal workforce, which does not include military personnel and postal employees workers. More than 80 percent of that workforce lives outside the Washington area.

There is no official figure available for the total firings or layoffs. The Associated Press tallied how agencies are being affected based on AP reporting and statements from lawmakers and employee unions.

Here is a list of those affected by the administration's reductions, as of Wednesday:

'Deferred resignation' proposal for federal workers

The White House offered a "deferred resignation" proposal in exchange for financial incentives, like months of paid leave, to almost all federal employees who opted to leave their jobs by February 6.

But just before that deadline, a federal judge blocked Trump’s plan, wanting to hear arguments from the administration and the labour unions, which said the offer was illegal.

According to the Office of Personnel Management, about 75,000 federal employees had accepted the offer as of February 12.

Probationary employee layoffs

There have also been wide-ranging layoffs of probationary employees — those generally on the job for less than a year and who have yet to gain civil service protection. Potentially hundreds of thousands are affected.

On February 13, the administration ordered agencies to lay off nearly all such workers. According to government data maintained by OPM, 220,000 federal employees had less than a year on the job as of March 2024.

Department of Veterans Affairs

On February 13, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced the dismissal of more than 1,000 employees who had served for less than two years. According to Senator Patty Murray, D-Wash., that included researchers working on cancer treatment, opioid addiction, prosthetics and burn pit exposure.

Education Department

At least 39 people have been fired from the Education Department, including special education specialists and student aid officials, according to a union that represents agency workers.

There have also been nearly $900 million in cuts to the department's Institute of Education Services, which tracks the progress of America’s students. It is unclear to what degree the institute would continue to exist. Industry experts said at least 169 contracts were terminated on February 10.

Energy Department

Hundreds of federal employees tasked with working on the nation's nuclear weapons programmes were laid off on February 13, but that move was largely rescinded hours later, according to a memo obtained by the AP.

Three US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation said as many as 350 employees at the National Nuclear Security Administration were ousted, with some losing access to email before they had learned they were fired.

Department of Health and Human Services

The jobs of more than 5,000 probationary employees are on the line at the Department of Health and Human Services.

On February 14, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were told they were losing nearly 1,300 probationary employees — about one-tenth of the agency’s workforce — but the final number was closer to 700, according to two CDC officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the cuts.

Probationary employees were also fired at public health agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, but HHS has not released a final number.

Department of Homeland Security

The probationary cuts included more than 130 employees at the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which oversees the nation’s critical infrastructure, including the federal efforts to secure election systems. It is not clear whether those included 17 employees who had worked on election security and had already been placed on leave.

Four employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency — its chief financial officer, two programme analysts and a grant specialist — were fired February 11 over payments to reimburse New York City for hotel costs for migrants.

Internal Revenue Service

The IRS will lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season, according to two people familiar with the agency's plans who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It is unclear how many IRS workers will be affected or when the cuts will happen.

National Park Service

The administration has fired about 1,000 newly hired National Park Service employees who maintain and clean parks, educate visitors and perform other functions.