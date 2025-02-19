Washington, DC — At grocery stores across the United States, shoppers are staring in disbelief at the egg aisle. Where a carton of a dozen Grade A eggs cost a couple of dollars only a few months ago, prices are now soaring past $12-13.

Specialised varieties, such as organic and cage-free eggs, are even more expensive.

There is no clear sign of relief — at least not yet.

Locals such as Jon Florey of Alameda, California says he is consuming eggs "a little less often now. You know, because of the price".

Egg prices are witnessing their biggest surge since the country's last bird flu outbreak in 2015, making up nearly two-thirds of the overall rise in food costs last month.

So what is behind the egg price surge? A relentless wave of avian flu, one that has decimated the US poultry industry.

According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), over 100 million birds — many of them egg-laying hens — have been culled to stop the spread of the disease. Supply has plummeted, but egg demand remains steady, forcing the high prices.

This isn't the first time the bird flu has rattled egg prices in the US.

In 2022, a similar outbreak led to a dramatic spike in costs. But the current crisis is proving more persistent. Just in December 2024 alone, 23.2 million birds were euthanised after testing positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza.

For businesses that rely on eggs, the impact is immediate. Waffle House, a beloved Southern diner chain with over 2000 outlets in 25 US states has added a 50-cent surcharge per egg to its menu.

"While we hope these price fluctuations will be short-lived, we cannot predict how long this shortage will last," the company says.

Meanwhile, many big American grocery stores, including Trader Joe's, Costco, and Sprouts, have imposed limits on how many cartons customers can buy at once.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has taken an even more drastic step — shutting down live bird markets in the state after the virus was detected in seven locations in New York City. Experts worry that without containment, the outbreak could spread further, prolonging the crisis.

"This is a worst-case scenario for egg producers," says agricultural economist Robert Millman. "Avian flu is already tough to control, but with these numbers, rebuilding the national flock is going to take time."

The USDA doesn't expect egg prices to stabilise anytime soon. While wholesale costs in New York — a key industry benchmark — could drop by late 2025, any new outbreaks could send prices surging again.