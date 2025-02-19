Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern besieged Gaza, appeared with both his hands and feet shackled for the first time since his abduction by Israeli forces last December.

On Wednesday evening, Israeli media broadcast a video showing Abu Safiya visibly exhausted and weakened as prison guards escorted him.

Abu Safiya is regarded as one of the most prominent doctors who continued working under Israeli bombardment to save the wounded Palestinians in northern Gaza.

Israeli journalist Yossi Eli, a correspondent for Israel's Channel 13, posted a video of Abu Safiya from Ofer Prison, located in Beitunia, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Eli denied claims that Abu Safiya had been tortured, stating: "We met him at Ofer Prison, and he is in excellent condition."

According to the Israeli journalist, Abu Safiya said there were Israeli prisoners in his hospital, and "he was taking care of them."

In the video, Abu Safiya is seen shackled and escorted by prison guards.

His family rejected the use of the video by any Israeli outlet without addressing the torture he went through.

"We, the family of Dr. Husam Abu Safiya, reject any media outlet publishing the video without addressing the psychological terrorism involved and exposing the manipulation of his statements," his family said on X.

"The sight of our father shackled and unable to move should prompt immediate and continuous action to ensure his immediate release."

On December 28, 2024, the Gaza Health Ministry announced that the Israeli army had arrested Abu Safiya in northern Gaza.

A day before his arrest, Israeli forces stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital, set it on fire, rendered it inoperable, and arrested over 350 people inside, including Abu Safiya, whose image in a white medical coat amid the destruction sparked Arab and international outrage.

