Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has asked Chad for military support to help fight a spiralling insurgency by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in its eastern provinces, Reuters news agency said, citing a Chadian official and a source at the Congolese presidency.

DRC's Minister of Regional Integration met with Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno on Tuesday on behalf of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, Chad's presidency said in a Facebook post.

Details on the discussions were not disclosed. A Chadian official with knowledge of the discussions said Chad was considering a request for support from DRC, but had not yet made a decision on the request.

A source at the DRC presidency said on Wednesday that Kinshasa had requested military and diplomatic support from Chad.

Neither source provided further detail. They declined to be named for confidentiality reasons.

Chad's government spokesman Gassim Cherif did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. Tshisekedi's spokesperson, Tina Salama, said she did not have any information on the matter.

The potential support has not been formally discussed, but "nothing is ruled out," a Chadian official said.

Last week, Chad's Foreign Affairs Minister told Reuters that sending military support to DRC was "pure speculation".

M23 rebels move south towards Uvira

Meanwhile, volleys of gunfire rang out in DRC's eastern border town of Uvira on Wednesday, local sources said, as clashes broke out among allied forces.

Residents and officials described scenes of looting, bodies lying in the street, and government soldiers commandeering boats to flee across Lake Tanganyika. The local prison was also emptied, they said.

The M23 rebels have been moving south towards Uvira, which shares a lake border with Burundi, since they seized the provincial capital Bukavu over the weekend — the heaviest loss for DRC since the fall of the region's largest city Goma in late January.

The rebels' reported entry into the town of Kamanyola on Tuesday has caused panic in Uvira, 80 km to the south. Since Bukavu's fall, retreating DRC's troops have ended up fighting allied militia called the Wazalendo who do not want to withdraw.