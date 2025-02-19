The Trump administration has ordered senior US military leaders to plan for expansive cuts that could slash the defence budget by eight percent annually, or some $290 billion within the next five years, US media reported.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told the Pentagon to develop the deep reductions, The Washington Postreported on Wednesday, citing a memo.

The Pentagon's budget for 2025 is some $850 billion. Lawmakers across the political spectrum agree that massive spending is needed to deter threats, particularly from China and Russia.

The cuts, if implemented in full, would reduce that figure by tens of billions each year to some $560 billion at the end of the five years.

The report did not give details of where the cuts would be made in the world's biggest military, but an earlier Post report said that junior civilian workers, not uniformed personnel, were being targeted.

The report — which comes after Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency reportedly visited the Pentagon last week — was likely to be met with stiff resistance from both the military and Congress.

The stock prices of major US defence contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumann dropped briefly on the news.