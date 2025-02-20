WORLD
Israel reveals locations of 64 Gaza prisoners after months of disappearance
The Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society say they received a response from Israeli prison authorities confirming their locations.
The 64 Palestinians are being held in Negev and Nafha prisons, the Sde Teiman and Saharonim detention facilities, Ofer Prison, Nitzan Prison and Naftali and Megiddo prisons. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
Noureldein Ghanem
February 20, 2025

Israeli authorities have identified the detention locations of 64 Palestinians abducted from besieged Gaza following months of enforced disappearance, two rights organisations said.

The Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society published a list of 64 Palestinians from Gaza on Wednesday, saying in a joint statement that they had received responses from Israeli prison authorities regarding their locations.

"These responses specify the places where they are being held in Israeli prisons and military camps," they said.

They noted, however, that they have not received any information regarding additional detainees.

The 64 Palestinians are being held in Negev and Nafha prisons, the Sde Teiman and Saharonim detention facilities (southern Israel), Ofer Prison (central West Bank), Nitzan Prison (central Israel) and Naftali and Megiddo prisons (northern Israel).

The two organisations emphasised that the only official figure available for Gaza detainees is 1,802, a number acknowledged by the Israeli Prison Service in early February.

The detainees have been classified as "unlawful combatants," including women and children, while hundreds remain victims of enforced disappearance.

The statement estimated that thousands of Palestinians have been detained from Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli genocide, stressing that Israeli authorities continue to carry out systematic torture against Gaza detainees at an "unprecedented level," leading to the deaths of dozens.

RelatedUAE rejects displacement of Palestinians from their land: MBZ tells US

Israeli carnage

A ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement in Gaza took effect on January 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war, which has killed nearly 48,300 Palestinians and left the enclave in ruins.

The Israeli carnage has caused a massive shortage of basic necessities, including food, water, medicine and electricity, while displacing almost the entire population of the blockaded enclave.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

