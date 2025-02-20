US President Donald Trump called for Ukraine to hold elections as his rift with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy widened, as Washington engages in peace talks with Moscow that have so far excluded Kiev.

"It's wonderful to say, you know, we can't have an election, but it's time for elections, and it's also time to find out what happened with all the money, because he made the statement that half the money, he doesn't know where it is, or something like that," Trump said on Wednesday, referring to comments made by the Zelenskyy during a press interview earlier this month.

"And I can tell you, we're doing very well with Russia. We're going to do something with Russia that he was unable to do. We could make a deal with Russia to stop the killing of potentially additional millions of people," he added.

Ukraine was to hold elections in April 2024 when Zelenskyy's five-year presidential term ran out, but the country is currently under a state of martial law due to Russia's nearly three-year occupation in the country's east. The Kremlin has separately been occupying Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula since 2014.

Trump's comments came after US and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for the first high-level talks since Russia began its war on Ukraine in February 2022. The talks concluded with the delegations agreeing to hold additional rounds of discussions aimed at ending the war and improving bilateral ties.

Zelenskyy has bristled at not being included in the negotiations, as well as Trump's claims that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that began the ongoing war.

"We have seen this disinformation, and we understand that it originates from Russia. We have evidence that these figures are being discussed between American and Russian representatives. Unfortunately, Trump is trapped in this space of misinformation," Zelenskyy said Wednesday.

Trump shot back, calling Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections."

Asked by a reporter if he trusts the Russians to negotiate in good faith going forward, Trump said: "I do. I think the Russians want to see the war end."

"But I think they have the cards a little bit, because, you know, they've taken a lot of territory, so they have the cards," he said.