Qassam Brigades said that the four Israeli hostages, whose bodies are to be handed over Thursday, were alive when captured, but the Israeli army killed them by deliberately bombing detention sites during the genocide in Gaza.

"As part of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoner exchange deal, the bodies of the Bibas family (three members) and the prisoner Oded Lifshitz will be handed over on Thursday,” Qassam spokesperson Abu Obaida said in a statement.

Qassam announced Nov. 29, 2023, that three detainees from the Bibas family — Shiri Silverman Bibas, Kfir Bibas and Ariel Bibas — had been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that Israel received a list of hostages whose bodies are set to be handed over from Gaza on Thursday as part of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

The statement did not disclose the names, but Israeli media, including the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, reported that the individuals are Shiri Bibas and her two children, Kfir, 9, and Ariel, 4, in addition to Oded Lifshitz, 85.

“It has been agreed to release the remaining six living Israeli captives on Saturday under the first phase” of the Gaza deal, Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya said in a recorded speech Tuesday.

He named Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu among the six set for release.