The past few winters have been uneventful for Istanbul. Aside from fleeting light snow showers and the usual traffic jams due to bad weather, the city’s signature winter magic had been missing. Until Wednesday.

Snowfall started early in the day, and within a few hours, the landscape was carpeted with a white sheet. By afternoon, authorities announced that schools would be closed on Thursday amid warnings of icing on the roads.

The snowfall is a big deal for parents like Gul Ece Cakmak, a mother of two, who hurried to pick her daughters up from preschool before the snow intensified.

“They were squealing with joy the entire ride home, watching the snowflakes swirl against the windows,” she says.

For her 6-year-old daughter Duru, building a snowman is the highlight of winter.

“The snow is cold when it touches my face. But I build the snowman with mittens on, so I don't get too cold,” she tells TRT World.

For 2-year-old Bade, this snowfall is a milestone — her very first.

“The past week’s snow was fleeting, so we couldn’t tell the difference. But this time, I loved seeing her little nose turn red as she looked up at the snowflakes falling on her face,” Cakmak says about Bade.

Though Bade can’t fully express herself yet, she has been repeating one word over and over: “Kar” — Turkish for snow.

Flights cancelled, transport disrupted

While the children rejoiced over their “snow holiday”, traffic congestion in Istanbul surged to unprecedented levels by Wednesday evening, with commutes taking several hours longer than usual.

As roads were blocked and buses delayed, long queues of commuters formed along the sides of the roads, as people took careful steps to walk towards their homes.

Meanwhile, Istanbul’s two main airports have reduced the number of flights it wants to handle. Turkish Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, is expected to cancel around 200 flights.

As a snow curtain descended on the Istanbul Strait, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure announced that ferry traffic in both directions was being suspended due to limited visibility.

Fatma Korunoglu, an Istanbul resident, says the snow was so heavy that she couldn’t see the July 15 Martyrs Bridge while passing over it on the Metrobus.

For her, the snowfall is a long-overdue delight after years of mild winters. She insists that the snow energises people, making them forget their every day worries.