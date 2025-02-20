Tensions between Washington and Pyongyang are fast intensifying.

Top diplomats from the US, South Korea and Japan recently affirmed their commitment to the “complete denuclearisation” of North Korea, drawing Pyongyang’s ire and a renewed pledge to bolster its nuclear forces.

The reference to North Korea’s denuclearisation is also a marked departure from past US positions prioritising denuclearisation across the entire Korean Peninsula.

Despite singling out North Korea, Washington has so far failed to deter the country’s increased nuclear testing activity and military demonstrations.

Yet, US President Donald Trump is confident that he can re-establish personal rapport with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and see US priorities through.

Here’s why this is easier said than done.

Challenges to reciprocity

Kim has little incentive to reciprocate Trump’s overtures.

Since their last diplomatic engagement broke down in 2019, Kim has grown more confident in his ability to advance missile tests and sidestep negotiations.

In 2023 alone, he oversaw the testing of scores of short- and medium-range missiles. He holds that North Korean nuclear weapons are not a ‘bargaining chip’.

Washington’s push to deepen the US-South Korea-Japan trilateral security partnership has done few favours: Kim views these trilateral military exercises and international sanction threats as proof that North Korean security faces multiple regional threats.

Trump may find it difficult to use personal ties to secure Kim’s approval for talks. Unlike 2018, Kim has little incentive to seek stable relations with Washington.

“At a time when the global divide between liberal and illiberal parts of the world is rapidly widening, Pyongyang now views isolation from the West (including South Korea), and closer alignment with illiberal powers, as its path to survival and growth,” Tianran Xu, a senior analyst at Open Nuclear Network, tells TRT World.

Motivations have also changed. In 2019, Kim-Trump negotiations were seen as a historic opportunity to limit Pyongyang’s isolation on the world stage, chiefly through sanctions relief.

Today, that equation has changed: North Korea maintains an active role in the Ukraine-Russia war, raising possibilities of financial, military and technological support without counting on US sanctions relief.

Confidence-building with Pyongyang, allies

It remains to be seen if South Korea and Japan would welcome Trump’s personal diplomacy push.

First, Seoul has good reason to be sceptical. Trump’s off-the-cuff remarks on Pyongyang’s nuclear status risk undermining Seoul’s long-standing position on the North.