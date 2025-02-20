The Pakistani and Turkish forces conducted a two-week-long counter-terrorism exercise in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Pakistani military has said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army's media wing, the closing ceremony of the Pak-Türkiye Joint Exercise Ataturk-XIII in Counter Terrorism domain was held in the Cherat area on Thursday in Nowshera district near Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The ceremony was attended by Brig. Gen. Ahmet Asik from the Turkish military.