France withdrew from its sole military base in Ivory Coast, in West Africa, according to media reports.

France’s Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu attended the official decommissioning ceremony at the base, local media reported.

Ivory Coast, a former French colony, will continue cooperating with France on the military level, as previously announced by Ivorian Defense Minister Tene Birahima Ouattara.

The Port-Bouet military camp, officially the 43rd BIMA marine infantry battalion's camp located near the former capital of Abidjan, will be renamed after the Ivorian army's first chief of staff, Thomas d'Aquin Ouattara.