The Kremlin has said that any plan to send European troops to Ukraine as part of a potential peacekeeping mission would be unacceptable for Russia and that it was monitoring such proposals with concern.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the reported proposal from the UK, that it is willing to send troops to Ukraine, was unacceptable because it would involve forces from a NATO member state and therefore have ramifications for Russia's own security.

"This causes concern for us, because we're talking about sending military contingents - about the possible, eventual sending of military contingents from NATO countries to Ukraine," Peskov told reporters in a daily briefing.

"This takes on a completely different meaning from the point of view of our security", he said. "We're monitoring this very closely."

UK to deploy troops in Ukraine