Türkiye re-elected to IALA Council, strengthening global maritime role
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu reaffirms Türkiye’s commitment to advancing maritime technologies and maintaining its leadership in global maritime affairs.
As a founding member of the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation (IALA), Türkiye has played a key role in the organisation. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
February 20, 2025

Türkiye has secured its place once again in the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation (IALA) Council, reaffirming its influence in global maritime policies.

The re-election took place during the IALA General Assembly on Tuesday.

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu emphasised that Türkiye will continue shaping global maritime policies through advancements in traffic safety, technological infrastructure, and international cooperation.

"Türkiye has been an uninterrupted member of the IALA Council since 2006. Our re-election highlights the importance we place on navigational safety and the trust in our expertise," Uraloglu stated.

Türkiye’s leading role in IALA

As a founding member of IALA since 1958, Türkiye has played a key role in the organisation. The country led the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Committee from 2014 to 2018, hosted an IALA Council meeting in 2012, and organised a VTS meeting and symposium back-to-back.

Additionally, in 2019, Türkiye hosted the 3rd Preparatory Diplomatic Conference in Istanbul, contributing to the development of international maritime policies.

Strengthening leadership in maritime navigation

Uraloglu reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to advancing maritime technologies and maintaining its leadership in global maritime affairs.

“We will continue to shape global policies with the experience and technologies we have developed in the maritime sector, further strengthening Türkiye’s leadership with our ongoing projects,” he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
