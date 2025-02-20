WORLD
2 MIN READ
Teenager fatally stabs two in Czech mall
Police had initially said the victims were wounded in the attack, before later reporting they had died from the injuries.
Teenager fatally stabs two in Czech mall
Police officers stand guard in a shopping area at the site where two women have died in a knife attack in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic, February 20, 2025. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 20, 2025

A teenage attacker killed two women with a knife in a shopping centre in the Czech city of Hradec Kralove before being detained shortly afterwards, police said.

Police were investigating the motive for the attack on Thursday in the city 110 km (68 miles) east of Prague.

"Although we were on the scene within a few minutes of the report, both victims suffered injuries so serious that they could not be saved despite all efforts of responders," the police said in a post on X.

A police spokesperson told Novinky.cz online news website the attack took place in a store at the outdoor shopping centre. The victims were employees at the shop.

RelatedChild among two killed in knife attack in southern Germany
RECOMMENDED

The suspected male attacker, a 16-year-old Czech citizen, was detained 10 minutes after the incident, less than a kilometre away, the spokesperson said, adding a knife with a blade about 20 centimetres (8 inches) long was found nearby.

Police had initially said the victims were wounded in the attack, before later reporting they had died from the injuries.

A paramedic responding to the scene told Novinky.cz that resuscitation efforts lasted around 40 minutes.

RelatedTwo children dead, several people injured in UK stabbing attack
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire