South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for "multilateralism" and international law in solving world crises as G20 foreign ministers met amid rising tensions over various conflicts and trade disputes.

"It is critical that the principles of the UN Charter, multilateralism and international law should remain at the centre of all our endeavours. It should be the glue that keeps us together," Ramaphosa said in an address to open the meeting on Thursday.

The G20, a grouping of 19 countries as well as the European Union and the African Union, is deeply divided on key issues from Russia's war in Ukraine to climate change.

The strife was threatening "an already fragile global coexistence," Ramaphosa said.

"Yet there is a lack of consensus among major powers, including in the G20, on how to respond to these issues of global significance."

US absent

World leaders have been split on how to respond to the dramatic policy shifts from Washington since the return of US President Donald Trump.