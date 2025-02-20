Israelis, including politicians and journalists, have blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the deaths of Israeli hostages as he hindered efforts to secure a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, which they say was driven by his political interests.

Netanyahu, who faces charges of crimes against humanity, sought to portray the return of the hostages' bodies as a "political victory," a claim that backfired on him.

The Israeli premier initially planned to attend a ceremony to receive the bodies returned from Gaza, but he cancelled his appearance at the last minute, according to Israeli Channel 12.

The media outlet suggested that Netanyahu cancelled his participation in the ceremony after the families of the killed prisoners protested the premature release of their names before forensic confirmation.

His office had published the names before the Israeli forensic institute completed identification.

"Since May 2024, 124 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza while a nearly identical deal was already on the table," opposition Knesset member Meirav Cohen of the Yesh Atid Party wrote on X.

"How many more must die because of Netanyahu’s political and coalition interests instead of bringing everyone home and ending the war now?"

‘Heartless’ Netanyahu

Prominent Israeli journalist Ben Caspit also lashed out at Netanyahu.

"When there's a success, it’s his achievement. When there's a failure, others are to blame," he said on X, referring to Israel’s military and intelligence agencies.

"There's no way around it – we have to say it out loud: Benjamin Netanyahu is a terrible person," he added.