Major Al Shabab attack repelled, 130 terrorists killed: Somalia
Terrorists launched a dawn assault on several Somali military positions in the Middle Shabelle region, authorities say.
The Somali army also seized a large quantity of weapons from the terrorists. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Staff Reporter
February 20, 2025

The Somali National Army (SNA), backed by locals, thwarted a major attack by the terrorist group Al Shabab, killing more than 130 terrorists, Somali officials said.

The group launched a dawn assault on several Somali military positions in the Middle Shabelle region, including El Ali Ahmed, Ali Fooldheere, Alkowsar, and Daarunimca villages.

"The heroes of the National Army and locals killed more than 130 Khawarijs in the operation," the Somali Information Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Khawarij is a term the Somali government uses to describe the terrorist group Al Shabab.

Local residents told Anadolu over the phone they heard heavy gunfire and explosions that lasted for hours after the terrorist attack.

The ministry said the army also seized a large quantity of weapons from the terrorists who fled to the forested area.

Security forces have been conducting operations against the terrorist group for more than a month, liberating large areas from its control.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from the terror groups al Shabab and Daesh.

Since 2007, Al Shabab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS)—a multidimensional mission authorised by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

The terrorist group has stepped up attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on it.

