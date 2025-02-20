TÜRKİYE
Türkiye releases landmark book on Erdogan’s peace diplomacy in Syria
The book underscores Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts, including its call for a resolution based on peace, justice, and freedom, guided by the principle that "Syria belongs to the Syrians."
The book titled “Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Peace Diplomacy: The Case of Syria” examines Türkiye’s role in advocating for peace, justice, and stability in Syria under President Erdogan’s leadership. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
February 20, 2025

Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications has announced the release of a new book titled "Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Peace Diplomacy: The Case of Syria," highlighting Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts in the 13-year-long Syrian crisis.

The book, published in Turkish, Arabic, and English, examines Türkiye’s role in advocating for peace, justice, and stability in Syria under President Erdogan’s leadership.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Thursday shared the announcement on X, emphasising Türkiye’s unwavering stance on Syria’s territorial integrity, political unity, and the right of the Syrian people to self-determination.

He reiterated that Türkiye has always stood on the side of truth and justice in the face of the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

Since the start of the conflict, Türkiye has taken a human-centred approach, providing refuge to millions of Syrians while actively opposing terrorist organisations and threats to its national security.

The book underscores Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts, including its call for a resolution based on peace, justice, and freedom, guided by the principle that "Syria belongs to the Syrians."

Türkiye’s role as a regional and global actor

The publication delves into Türkiye’s initiatives in regional diplomacy, including negotiations, humanitarian assistance, and its firm stance against external interventions that undermine Syria’s sovereignty.

It highlights key diplomatic engagements, Türkiye’s mediation efforts, and the broader impact of its foreign policy in shaping the future of the war-torn nation.

By publishing this book, the Directorate of Communications says it aims to shed light on Türkiye’s contributions to peace in Syria and reaffirm its role as a decisive player in regional and global stability.

