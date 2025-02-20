Switzerland has acknowledged that its past role in the forced placement of children from the itinerant Yenish and Sinti communities with other families amounted to a "crime against humanity".

The Swiss government estimated that around 2,000 children were involved in such placements.

"The government recognises that the acts perpetrated within the framework of the 'Aid Organisation for Children of the Road' must be qualified as a 'crime against humanity' under current international law," it said in a statement on Thursday.

The government "reaffirms the apology it made to those affected in 2013 for the injustices committed", it added.

The interior ministry "will clarify with them to what extent there is still a need to deal with the past beyond the measures already taken".

Switzerland said that by 1981, more than 100,000 children and adults had been affected by compulsory welfare measures or extra-familial placement in foster care.

"The victims of these acts were people from disadvantaged backgrounds or whose lifestyles did not correspond to the social norms of the time," the statement said.