During President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent diplomatic tour of Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan, regional cooperation and economic solidarity took centre stage.

A total of 48 agreements were signed across key sectors. Turkiye signed 13 agreements with Indonesia, 11 agreements with Malaysia, and 24 with Pakistan.

The tour also highlighted Türkiye’s growing focus on Southeast Asia, aligning with its broader foreign policy vision of deepening engagement with ASEAN, D-8, and OIC nations, particularly through the Asia Anew initiative.

“Advancing regional cooperation among Muslim-majority nations is crucial not only for economic growth but also for geopolitical stability,” Dr Murat Yas, an associate professor at Marmara University in Istanbul and a fellow at the Istanbul-based think tank Institute Social, tells TRT World.

Dr Yas added that the presidential tour has emphasised uniting these nations, fostering deeper partnerships, and addressing critical issues like Palestine to ensure long-term peace and stability.

“ASEAN, as a leading economic and diplomatic bloc, plays a vital role in this strategy and Türkiye seeks to strengthen its ties with ASEAN member states such as Malaysia and Indonesia,” Dr Yas says.

The agreements signed during the tour covered trade, health, energy, defence, education, and media, with the goal of enhancing collaboration and developing mutual growth.

“By sustaining cooperation in these areas, we ensure these agreements translate into real, tangible benefits,” Dr Yas says. “Their success will depend on continuous engagement and shared commitment. Türkiye’s closer ties with ASEAN will further solidify its strategic presence in Asia.”

Trade agreements with Malaysia and Indonesia

Türkiye’s existing free trade agreement with Malaysia has already boosted bilateral trade, setting the stage for deeper economic cooperation. The bilateral trade volume between the two countries was 1.7 billion dollars in 2015 and has now set an aim for a 10 billion dollar trade agreement goal for 2025. A potential free trade agreement with Indonesia could expand opportunities in key sectors such as electronics and automotive.

“Promoting trade agreements between Muslim-majority countries can reduce reliance on external powers and strengthening regional economic networks. This strategy fosters long-term stability and mutual benefits by enhancing economic cooperation within the Muslim world,” Dr. Yas says.

“Türkiye’s push for stronger trade partnerships with ASEAN countries aligns with its broader goal of integrating into the region’s economic framework,” he adds.

Indonesia and Malaysia are key players in global supply chains, particularly in the production of batteries and semiconductors. Joint ventures in the extraction and processing of critical raw materials can help Türkiye secure vital resources for future technological advancements.

As ASEAN nations play an increasingly important role in global supply chains, Türkiye’s focus on raw material cooperation strengthens its economic security and industrial growth.

Energy Cooperation

Partnerships with Indonesia and Malaysia in mining and energy production have the potential to significantly expand Türkiye’s trade and business opportunities.