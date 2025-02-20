Syria would need more than 50 years to get back to its economic level before its devastating civil war at current growth rates, the United Nations said.

"Fourteen years of conflict in Syria have undone nearly four decades of economic, social, and human capital progress," the UN Development Programme (UNDP) said on Thursday.

"At current growth rates, Syria's economy will not regain its pre-conflict GDP level before 2080," it added, calling for massive investment in economic recovery after the fall of Bashar al Assad this year.

Much of Syria's infrastructure was destroyed and the country faced heavy sanctions over Assad's crackdown on opposition after civil war erupted in 2011.

The UN study –– "The Impact of the Conflict in Syria" –– estimated that nine out of 10 Syrians now live in poverty, one quarter are jobless and the country's gross domestic product "has shrunk to less than half of its value" in 2011.