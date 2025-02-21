After more than 15 months of relentless bombardment, the surviving Palestinians in the ruinous enclave now face yet another looming threat: displacement.

Donald Trump’s proposal to "take over" of Gaza and forcibly remove its two million residents has sparked tensions in the region, even as a precarious ceasefire holds.

What Trump offers as a peace plan has confused many.

Among the critics is Richard Falk, a former UN special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, who warns that Trump’s approach represents a broader moral collapse in global governance.

“Palestinians have been given breadcrumbs disguised as peace, advertised as such by mainstream Western media and even the UN,” Falk, a 94-year-old professor of international law, tells TRT World in an exclusive interview at the Gaza Tribunal Special Conference in Istanbul.

Falk says that recent ‘so-called’ peace efforts bear little resemblance to genuine political solutions. Rather, these amount to a dismissal of Palestinian fundamental rights: self-determination and equality during the conference titled “Uncertainty in Global Politics and the Future of Palestine” on February 17.

As an American scholar and longtime advocate for Palestinian rights, having spent decades studying international law, Falk sees a stark betrayal of the values that were supposed to shape global affairs after the Second World War.

“World War II created a new framework of international life based on the expectation that behaviour would be much more regulated by law and moral principles. Even though the winners of that war did not accept restraints for themselves, they presented themselves as guardians of moral development,” Falk says.

Yet, in his view, those very powers are now abandoning their supposed role.

“One of the tragic aspects of the Gaza experience is the betrayal by these liberal democracies of that custodial relationship to moral values,” he says.

According to Falk, the genocidal war in Gaza and the ongoing ethnic cleansing are turning international law from a “regulative authority that applies equally to both the weak and the strong into a policy instrument used as a tool against adversaries and as a shield for friends.”

“That kind of duality undermines the authority of the law,” he adds.

Weaponised ‘legal interference’ in South Africa’s case

Following his latest attempt to remove Palestinians from their land, Trump has also signed an executive order to cut financial assistance to South Africa on February 7, citing its genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Washington's ally Israel and disapproval of the country's recent change to land policy.

By retaliating to pressure South Africa away from the case, Trump’s policy, Falk argues, is “certainly an unfortunate” one and could be “interpreted as legal interference in an ongoing judicial proceeding at the ICJ.”