WORLD
2 MIN READ
Body received from Hamas is not of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas: Tel Aviv
Hamas has said the Israeli hostages were killed in indiscriminate air strikes by Tel Aviv during the 15-month-long genocide in the enclave.
Body received from Hamas is not of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas: Tel Aviv
Hamas handed over the bodies of Bibas and her two children. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2025

The Israeli army has announced that the body it received from the Palestinian group Hamas does not belong to Shiri Bibas, an Israeli hostage held in Gaza.

Hamas handed over the bodies of Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, as well as Oded Lifshitz in the southern city of Khan Younis on Thursday under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

In a statement, the Israel army said: “Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in collaboration with the Israel Police, IDF (Israeli army) representatives informed the Bibas family that their loved ones, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, have been identified.”

RECOMMENDED

It added that “during the identification process, it was determined that the additional body received is not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other hostage.”

Hamas said the Israeli hostages were killed in indiscriminate air strikes by Tel Aviv during the 15-month-long genocide in the enclave.

RelatedIsrael's Netanyahu faces public fury as captives' bodies return from Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire