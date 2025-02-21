WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump restricts AP's White House access over 'Gulf of Mexico' issue
In a style note last month, AP noted that "the Gulf of Mexico has carried that name for more than 400 years" and said Trump's executive order "only carries authority within the United States."
Trump restricts AP's White House access over 'Gulf of Mexico' issue
The White House has blocked AP journalists from Air Force One. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2025

US President Donald Trump called the Associated Press a "radical left organisation" in his latest salvo in the fight over the US media mainstay's use of the Gulf of Mexico for the renamed body of water.

Trump in his first month in office dubbed the area the "Gulf of America" and has restricted Associated Press (AP) journalists' access to the White House until the news agency obeys his order.

The White House has blocked AP journalists from Air Force One and the Oval Office, arguing that the agency was ignoring a lawful name change.

"We have a fight with one news organisation, AP, a radical left organisation, treats us all very badly and they refuse to acknowledge that the Gulf formerly of Mexico is now called the Gulf of America," Trump said in a speech Thursday to the Republican Governor's Association in the capital Washington.

RECOMMENDED

"We're holding them out of any news conferences now. I'm sure they'll get sued, and maybe they'll win. Doesn't matter. It's just something that we feel strongly about," he added, without clarifying what he meant about the possible legal action.

The 180-year-old American media organisation provides news to print, TV and radio outlets across the country.

Related'What a beautiful name': Trump to rename Gulf of Mexico as Gulf of America
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire