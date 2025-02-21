Former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexual assault for forcibly kissing player Jenni Hermoso without consent after the Women's World Cup final in 2023.

Rubiales, who was acquitted of coercion, has been ordered to pay a fine exceeding €10,000 ($10,445) as part of the court's ruling.

In addition to the financial penalty, he has been prohibited from approaching within 200 meters (656 feet) of Hermoso or contacting her for one year.

The 47-year-old Rubiales kissed Spanish player Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the 2023 World Cup awards ceremony in Sydney after Spain's narrow win against England.

Prosecutors eventually charged him with sexual assault and coercion for attempting to pressure Hermoso and her inner circle to say the kiss was consensual.

He was acquitted of coercion charges on Thursday.

Rubiales admits mistake as hermoso speaks out