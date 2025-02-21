WORLD
3 MIN READ
Spanish court fines ex-football boss Rubiales over kiss without consent
Former Spanish Football Federation president has been found guilty of sexual assault for forcibly kissing player Jenni Hermoso after the Women's World Cup final in 2023, and fined over €10,000.
Spanish court fines ex-football boss Rubiales over kiss without consent
In addition to the financial penalty, he has been prohibited from approaching within 200 meters (656 feet) of Hermoso or contacting her for one year. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
February 21, 2025

Former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexual assault for forcibly kissing player Jenni Hermoso without consent after the Women's World Cup final in 2023. 

Rubiales, who was acquitted of coercion, has been ordered to pay a fine exceeding €10,000 ($10,445) as part of the court's ruling. 

In addition to the financial penalty, he has been prohibited from approaching within 200 meters (656 feet) of Hermoso or contacting her for one year.

The 47-year-old Rubiales kissed Spanish player Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the 2023 World Cup awards ceremony in Sydney after Spain's narrow win against England.

Prosecutors eventually charged him with sexual assault and coercion for attempting to pressure Hermoso and her inner circle to say the kiss was consensual.

He was acquitted of coercion charges on Thursday.

Rubiales admits mistake as hermoso speaks out

RECOMMENDED

Jorge Vilda, the former coach of the women’s national team; Albert Luque, the former Spanish football federation sporting director; and Ruben Rivera, the federation’s former marketing chief were also cleared of coercion charges.

During the trial, Hermoso testified about how the incident affected her.

“I felt disrespected. One of the happiest days of my life was tarnished,” she said.

“I’d spent years fighting to win titles like the World Cup for my team, but all that’s happened to me means that I just haven’t been able to enjoy any of it from the moment I set foot back in Madrid.”

When asked why she appeared happy in videos despite the kiss, she responded that she did not need to be “crying in a corner” to have been bothered by a situation that she “never would have chosen.”

During the trial, Rubiales admitted he had “made a mistake” but argued that he believed he had her consent.

RelatedFIFA opens disciplinary case against Spanish football chief over kiss
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire