TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye launches global forums on building 'A Fairer World'
Under President Erdogan's leadership, Türkiye has consistently advocated for restructuring international institutions to be more inclusive, the country's Directorate of Communications says.
Türkiye launches global forums on building 'A Fairer World'
The panel series will continue throughout February with sessions scheduled in the UK, Poland, Belgium and France. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
February 21, 2025

The Directorate of Communications of Türkiye has launched an ambitious series of international panels across 20 countries, promoting dialogue on global governance reform.

The initiative, themed "A Fairer World Is Possible," comes as part of the country's Stratcom Public Forum programme.

Following recent sessions in Austria, Switzerland, Hungary, the Netherlands, and Germany, the series continued in Rome on Tuesday, with upcoming forums planned across major European capitals.

"President Erdogan's statement that 'the world is bigger than five' represents a powerful call for rebuilding the international system on the foundation of justice," said Fahrettin Altun, Head of Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, in a video address.

The "five" refers to the permanent members of the UN Security Council - the US, UK, France, Russia, and China.

The initiative reflects Türkiye's growing efforts to influence global diplomatic discourse, particularly regarding UN reform. Under President Erdogan's leadership, Türkiye has consistently advocated for restructuring international institutions to be more inclusive.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedIn new book, Erdogan says the UN needs to be reformed for global justice

What's next?

The panel series will continue throughout February with sessions scheduled in the UK, Poland, Belgium and France.

Altun emphasised that the forums aim to facilitate dialogue between governments, civil society organisations, media outlets, and think tanks.

"We are not just highlighting problems but focusing on solutions," he said, adding that Türkiye "maintains a strong belief in the possibility of a fairer world through collective international efforts."

The initiative comes at a time when multilateral institutions face increasing scrutiny over their effectiveness in addressing global challenges.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat