WORLD
2 MIN READ
Around 42,000 people flee eastern DRC to Burundi 'just in two weeks': UN
UN seeks $40.4 million to strengthen preparedness and deliver life-saving protection and assistance to 275,000 internally displaced people in DRC.
Around 42,000 people flee eastern DRC to Burundi 'just in two weeks': UN
The UN refugee agency UNHCR had expected that the violence would send people fleeing into Burundi. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2025

Around 42,000 people have fled the conflict raging in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and crossed into Burundi in the past two weeks, the United Nations has said.

M23 rebels have intensified their territorial control in the eastern DRC, seizing the cities of Goma and Bukavu and stoking fears of a regional conflagration.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR had expected that the violence would send people fleeing into Burundi, making plans to help up to 58,000 people over three months, said Brigitte Mukanga-Eno, agency's representative in Burundi, on Friday.

But "just in first two weeks, we have received ... around 42,000 people already seeking asylum", she said as she addressed reporters in Geneva via a video link from Bujumbura.

RelatedDRC reportedly urges Chad to join forces against Rwanda-backed M23 rebels

'Overwhelmed'

RECOMMENDED

She said that more than 36,000 people had crossed the Rusizi river, near Rugombo, while another 6,000 had crossed directly to a transit centre close to the largest city Bujumbura.

"Last week on Tuesday, we had more than 9,000 people who crossed in one day," she said.

"Everyone is overwhelmed: the government, but also the humanitarian actors in the country who are trying our best."

The agency said it was seeking $40.4 million to strengthen preparedness and deliver life-saving protection and assistance to 275,000 internally displaced people in the DRC's South Kivu, North Kivu, Maniema and Tanganyika provinces.

RelatedBurundi retreats, Uganda enters fray as Rwanda-backed M23 fight on in DRC
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat