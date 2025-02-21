The situation in Ukraine is worsening for children, with a 50 percent increase in child casualties in 2024 compared to 2023, UNICEF has warned, as the country's war with Russia enters its fourth year.

Three years into the full-scale conflict, more than 2,520 children have been killed or injured, according to UN-verified numbers, though the real toll is likely much higher, UNICEF's chief of advocacy and communication for Ukraine, Toby Fricker, said on Friday during a UN press briefing in Geneva.

"No place is safe," Fricker stressed.

He added that schools, maternity wards, and children's hospitals have all come under attack, with UN-verified data showing that 780 health facilities and more than 1,600 schools have been damaged or destroyed.

Fricker said that a staggering one in five children in Ukraine has lost a close relative or friend since the war escalated three years ago, while one in three of them has reported feeling so hopeless and sad that they cannot carry out their usual activities, according to a UNICEF-led survey released on Friday.

"These are the responses of more than 23,000 children who took part in the survey and are a blunt reminder of the loss and grief that pervades childhood in Ukraine," he said.

Humanitarian needs 'remain acute'