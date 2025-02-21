WORLD
Twelve university students killed in Brazil bus crash: officials
Students were returning home from the private University of Franca when the accident occurred.
In December 2024, 41 people died in a bus crash in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, the worst accident on Brazil's federal highways since 2007.  / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2025

Twelve university students died and 21 were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Brazil's southeastern state of Sao Paulo, officials said.

"We wake up to the sad news of this tragedy that killed 12 students in a terrible accident involving a bus and a truck," State Governor Tarcisio Freitas wrote on X on Friday.

Sao Paulo civil defence authorities said in a statement that 21 injured people were taken to hospital after the crash late Thursday, but most were released.

One of the injured suffered from "cranial trauma" and three others were hospitalised and are in a stable condition.

Freitas said the students were returning home from the private University of Franca when the accident occurred.

"They saw their dreams cut short," he said.

A statement from the state government said the truck driver had been "charged with fleeing the scene, negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm."

In December 2024, 41 people died in a bus crash in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, the worst accident on Brazil's federal highways since 2007.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
