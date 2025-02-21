Sinn Fein's leaders have said they will not attend a traditional St. Patrick's Day event next month at the White House as a protest against President Donald Trump's stance on Palestine's Gaza.

The Irish party's leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Friday the Trump administration's position was "catastrophically" wrong and she was taking "a principled stance against the threat of mass expulsion of the Palestinian people from Gaza".

Trump has proposed removing about two million Palestinians from Gaza so the US can own and rebuild what he called the "Riviera of the Middle East". Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed the idea, but it's been universally rejected by Palestinians and Arab countries, caused concern from other world leaders and thrown a ceasefire into doubt.

"I followed with growing concern what's happening on the ground in Gaza and the West Bank, and like many other Irish people, have listened in horror to calls from the president of the United States for the mass expulsion of the Palestinian people from their homes and the permanent seizure of Palestinian lands," McDonald said.

She was joined in the boycott by Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill, the party's vice president, who said she was standing "on the side of humanity".

Left-of-centre Sinn Fein has won a large percentage of seats in the Irish parliament in the last two elections, but has been shut out of any coalition government because of its historic ties to the Irish Republican Army during three decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

The party, though, holds the largest number of seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly and O'Neill shares power with deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly from the Democratic Unionist Party.

Peace accord