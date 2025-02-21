Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "is going to sign" a critical mineral deal in rapid order, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz has claimed.

Waltz said on Friday it was Zelenskyy who proposed an economic partnership with the United States on mineral development when he rolled out his victory plan in September, saying many of Ukraine's known deposits are not being developed, and arguing US President Donald Trump is "a deal maker".

"Here's the bottom line. President Zelenskyy is going to sign that deal, and you will see that in the very short term. And that is good for Ukraine. What better could you have for Ukraine than to be in an economic partnership with the United States," Waltz said while addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, DC.

Ukraine is sitting on massive reserves of critical rare earth minerals that could total trillions of dollars. It holds about five percent of the world's total mineral resources, according to a 2024 World Economic Forum report.

In addition to having one of the largest confirmed reserves of lithium, Ukraine boasts semiconductor-grade neon gas that is critical for chip production, beryllium, uranium, zirconium, apatite, iron ore and manganese.

'Disinformation bubble'