The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has received a body from Hamas which the group says belongs to Israeli captive Shiri Bibas, Al Jazeera and Israeli Army Radio reported.

"The Israeli army will receive the coffin from the Red Cross as soon as coordination for that happens. The situation on the ground is quite complex," the Qatar broadcaster reported on Friday.

"Any movement in the night for the Red Cross will have to be closely coordinated with the Israeli army, which remains in a so-called buffer zone that remains 2,296 feet to one kilometre deep into the territory," it said.

An Israeli security official said the Red Cross has confirmed it received remains of Bibas, Israeli Army Radio said.

The report, citing the unnamed Israeli security official, did not provide further details.

Neither Hamas nor the Red Cross has issued any comments regarding the report.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that Israel was investigating media reports suggesting Hamas had transferred Bibas' body to the ICRC.

On Thursday, Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza handed over four coffins containing the remains of Israeli captives, stating that they belonged to Shiri Bibas, her two children, Kfir and Ariel, and captive Oded Lifshitz.

The transfer was part of the seventh batch under the first phase of the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a video statement early on Friday that Hamas had returned the body of a woman from Gaza instead of Bibas.

He vowed that Hamas would "pay the full price" for what he called a "grave breach" of the prisoner exchange agreement.