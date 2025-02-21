Israel's Bibas family has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of failing to protect their loved ones during Hamas' 2023 blitz on Israeli military sites and settlements near the fence with Gaza and of failing to bring them home.

The family's comments on Friday were their first since Israel announced that a body received from Hamas on Thursday was not that of Shiri Bibas as claimed by the Palestinian resistance group.

It confirmed that three other bodies handed over were Oded Lifshitz and Shiri's two sons Kfir and Ariel. But later on Friday, Hamas said it handed over Shiri's remains to Red Cross after a possible mix-up in the bodies, resulting from Israeli bombardment of the site where Bibas' family was located alongside other Palestinians.

Shiri's sister-in-law, Ofri Bibas, charged that Israeli regime, particularly the hawkish prime minister, had failed to protect the hostages and had abandoned them.

"It was Israel's responsibility and obligation to bring them back alive," she said in a statement released on behalf the family through an Israeli campaign group, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

"There is no forgiveness for abandoning them on October 7, and no forgiveness for abandoning them in captivity. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, we did not receive an apology from you in this painful moment," she said.

"Our painful journey, which has already lasted 16 months, is not over. October 7 continues. We are still waiting for Shiri and fear for her fate.

"For Ariel and Kfir's sake, and for Yarden's sake, we are not seeking revenge right now. We are asking for Shiri."