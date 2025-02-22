New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins has claimed Chinese warships launched a second live firing exercise in international waters between Australia and New Zealand.

"We are aware of reporting from the New Zealand Defence Force that the Chinese naval Task Group has advised of a second window for live firing activity, on Saturday afternoon New Zealand time," Radio New Zealand quoted Collins as saying.

"We have had confirmation that personnel on Navy frigate HMNZS Te Kaha observed live rounds being fired from the Zunyi's main gun, as would be expected during the course of such an exercise," the defence chief said.

She added that the Defence Ministry was working with civil aviation to ensure all aircraft are notified.

Earlier, Australia Defence Minister Richard Marles said China has not given a "satisfactory " answer for its warships firing into airspace off the Australian Coast.

Marles said Foreign Minister Penny Wong raised this issue with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during their meeting on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers summit in South Africa.

"I don't think we have a satisfactory answer from China as to the question of the notice, we would have preferred that there was much more notice provided so that we didn't have the disconcerting set of circumstances yesterday," said Marles.

Related New Zealand concerns mount as Cook Islands PM plans agreement with China

Commercial flights between Australia and New Zealand were put on notice Friday beca use of "fears" of possible live-fire exercises by two Chinese warships southeast of Sydney in international waters.

The directive prompted several international flights to divert routes.