On Sunday, Lebanon will come to a halt for the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah—the longtime iconic leader of Hezbollah—roughly five months after Israel killed him in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

After his assassination on September 27, Nasrallah was buried temporarily next to his son, Hadi, who in 1997 lost his life resisting the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon at the age of 18.

The head of the funeral's organising committee, Hussein Fadlallah, declared that February 23 is “a day the free people of the world will never forget”. In anticipation of a crowd expected to number around 80,000, the funeral will be held at the Camille Chamoun sports stadium. Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, and various leaders from Iran-aligned Iraqi militias are expected to attend this funeral.

Although Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun will not be one of the attendees, one of his representatives will be there. It is currently unclear whether Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri will attend. But the Amal Movement, which he heads, will. So will the Lebanon-based Syrian Social Nationalist Party and the Lebanese Democrat Party.

Yet, the Future Movement led by Saad Hariri and the right-wing Christian party Lebanese Forces led by Samir Geagea will be absent.

Sunday’s funeral will also commemorate Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah’s cousin who had served as the head of Hezbollah’s executive council, and was expected to succeed Nasrallah as the group’s secretary-general until Israel killed him in an air raid soon after Nasrallah’s killing.

A challenging environment

This funeral takes place amid a difficult time for Hezbollah. Although Israel’s military failed to start a “post-Hezbollah” era in Lebanon, which is what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government vowed to do in September, there is no denying that Tel Aviv dealt extremely severe blows to the Iran-backed Shia group.

From the pager and walkie-talkie attacks to the killing of Nasrallah and Safieddine, events of last year were beyond humiliating for Hezbollah and its supporters in Lebanon and elsewhere.

Then, the day of the “ceasefire” between Israel and Hezbollah was when the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)-led offensive began in northern Syria, resulting in the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime only 11 days later. That was another major loss for Hezbollah, which had long relied on Baathist-ruled Syria as a transit corridor for Iran-sourced weapons to flow into Lebanon.

The killing of Hezbollah’s longtime chief and other high-ranking officials in the organisation as well as Israel’s destruction of much of Hezbollah’s weapons arsenal, the loss of Hezbollah’s partner in Damascus, the rise of new Western- and Saudi-backed leadership in Beirut, and intensified US pressure amid the second Trump presidency shape the difficult landscape for the Lebanese group.

The domestic and regional challenges that Hezbollah must face in this upcoming period are the gravest ones the organisation has faced since Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps established the Lebanese group in 1982.

As established by last year’s US- and French-mediated ceasefire deal, there was an extended deadline for Israel’s military withdrawal from southern Lebanon. That deadline was set for January 26 before being extended to February 18 due to Tel Aviv’s refusal to comply.

But, under the banner of enforcing the “ceasefire” and protecting Israel’s national security from Hezbollah, Israeli invading forces maintain their presence in five strategic hilltop positions in southern Lebanon: Al-Aziyah, Hammams Hill, Awaida Hill, Jabal Balat, and Labouna. Tel Aviv warns that it is fully prepared to resume hostilities.