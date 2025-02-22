Early federal elections will take place in Germany this coming Sunday. This election is seen as pivotal for the country's future. Compared to the past decade, the circumstances are entirely different this time: While the Christian-conservative CDU/CSU, with chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz, enters the race as the clear favourite, numerous domestic and foreign policy factors are currently shaping German politics.

Domestically, the country is divided - heated debates and a highly polarised atmosphere dominate the discourse. Far-right agitation plays a central role, further intensifying tensions. Additionally, active US influence on the election campaign has sparked discussions.

On the international stage, the global system is undergoing a fundamental shift. Since last weekend’s Munich Security Conference, this should be clear to all German politicians. Against this backdrop, voters bear a special responsibility: Their decision on Sunday will significantly determine the course Germany takes in the future.

Rising Support for the AfD

Since 2017, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has been represented in the Bundestag. The subsequent 2021 election and the upcoming vote show that the AfD has firmly established itself in Germany's political landscape. With around 20 percent in the polls, it currently ranks second behind the CDU/CSU, surpassing the governing parties SPD, Greens, and FDP. The FDP, in particular, is under pressure - it is struggling to secure re-entry into parliament, as some polls place it below the five-percent threshold.

But why are so many citizens dissatisfied with the current government, and why are more and more voters turning to the AfD?

“The AfD benefits from a general climate of crisis, fueled by a mix of objective facts and subjective perceptions,” explains political scientist Uli Bruckner, professor at Stanford University’s Berlin Center, in an exclusive interview with TRT World. According to Bruckner, objective factors include the war in Ukraine and Germany’s weak economic performance. Subjective elements, on the other hand, include the “glorification of the past,” growing “fear of the future,” and a sense of “being left behind” among the population.

This feeling of “being left behind” is particularly widespread in eastern Germany. According to economist Joachim Ragnitz from the Ifo Institute, voting behavior is largely shaped by the East-West divide. Dissatisfaction with the government—especially regarding migration, energy, and climate policies - is driving many voters toward the AfD. The party is particularly strong in “transformation regions” undergoing industrial change, where fears of job losses are high. According to the German Economic Institute (IW), AfD support is growing in regions with an ageing population, high youth unemployment, many small businesses, and a significant foreign-born population.

“The AfD is more popular among men than women. In terms of age groups, the party finds its strongest support among 45- to 59-year-olds, while younger and older voters are less inclined to vote for the AfD,” political scientist David F. J. Campbell, a lecturer at the University of Vienna, told TRT World in an exclusive interview.

Furthermore, Bruckner criticises the party’s strategy: “The AfD successfully pushes the narrative of the 'failure' of the 'established parties' and fuels emotional debates instead of presenting concrete and practical solutions,” he told TRT World.

External Influence from the US

A key topic in the political discourse ahead of the federal elections is the so-called “firewall” against the AfD. Until now, any cooperation with the party was considered taboo. However, the vote on the so-called Migration Limitation Act in early February, which was ultimately rejected, highlighted how heated the domestic political situation has become. Within the CDU, the debate caused tensions, as not all party members supported the migration law. The pressure from the SPD and the Greens was immense - both parties issued strong warnings against breaking the firewall.

But that was not the end of the story. External actors are playing a significant role in this election. While Russia is frequently accused of interfering in domestic affairs, it is now the United States that is actively influencing the German election campaign. “Trump’s team is actively interfering in the German election campaign in favour of the AfD,” Bruckner told TRT World.

One striking example of this was the interview between US tech billionaire and X owner Elon Musk and AfD lead candidate Alice Weidel in January. The level of American interference in Germany’s ongoing election campaign is remarkable. Unlike other candidates, Weidel was given the opportunity to present herself on an international platform alongside one of the most influential figures in the world. But the involvement did not stop there - Musk later joined a live AfD campaign event, openly expressing his support for the party. His message to Germans was, in essence, that they should not be ashamed of their identity and history.

“How exactly Musk’s endorsement of the AfD will impact the election remains difficult to predict,” expert Campbell told TRT World, emphasising Musk’s role in the campaign.