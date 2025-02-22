A large-scale polio vaccination campaign was launched in Gaza on Saturday aiming to immunise approximately 600,000 Palestinian children under the age of 10.

The campaign is being conducted in collaboration with the Gaza Health Ministry, the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

In a statement, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said "another large scale vaccination campaign against polio started today (Saturday)".

"Like in previous rounds and together with our partners, we aim to reach nearly 600,000 children under the age of 10 across the Gaza Strip," said Lazzarini.

He said "over 1,700 UNRWA team members will take part in this campaign across our health centers and mobile points".

The ministry had announced the campaign's launch earlier this week, citing concerns over the resurgence of polio after traces of the virus were found in sewage systems. It said the vaccination drive would last for three days, with the possibility of an extension by two more days if necessary.

Polio outbreak